FAA clears 94pc of Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet after emergency; focus shifts to overhaul oversight

Following a mid-air emergency last month that led to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that nearly 94 per cent of these planes have been inspected and returned to service.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The FAA's move came after the suspension was imposed following a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jet on January 5.

The inspection process has involved a meticulous review of bolts, guide tracks, fittings, and visual examinations of various components, with a specific focus on the incident's root cause.

The grounding resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights in January.

"At Boeing's Renton 737 factory, the FAA is doing a nose-to-tail, wingtip-to-wingtip inspection. And as we get findings out of that inspection, we anticipate that will drive our reimagined oversight," Reuters quoted the FAA's Deputy Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety, Jodi Baker as saying.

This renewed oversight includes the possibility of increased staffing and ongoing audits to ensure the safety and reliability of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 fleet.

Baker emphasised the necessity of adopting a proactive approach to surveillance.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun addressed the ongoing production rate of the 737s, asserting, "We are producing 737s at a rate of 38 per month, and we will remain at that rate until the FAA and Boeing are satisfied with our quality of manufacturing process."

This commitment comes in the wake of the FAA's decision last month to restrict Boeing from expanding production due to "unacceptable" quality issues.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is set to testify before a US House committee on Tuesday.

Lawmakers have raised questions about the FAA's approach to on-site surveillance of Boeing and its suppliers.

Baker addressed these concerns, stating, "It's being able to build relationships with employees so you can understand the challenges that they're having day in and day out, and help us see if there's systemic challenges then with the manufacturer as well."