Dhaka

Importers in Bangladesh are being ‘forced’ by the government to source goods from Pakistan, in an apparent sign of improving trade relations between the two South Asian neighbours. According to Bangladesh media reports, a second cargo ship, Panama-flagged 'MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan', visited Bangladesh’s Chittagong port Sunday (Dec 22). The ship was carrying a ‘substantial load of 811 containers of essential industrial materials such as soda ash, dolomite, and marble blocks, along with goods like garment raw materials, sugar, and electronic products,’ reported Bangladeshi news outlets.

Advertisment

This was the second cargo ship that docked at Chittagong airport since Bangladesh got independence in 1971. The first shipment arrived here in November. "To my knowledge, this was the first cargo ship that came directly from Karachi, mainly carrying raw materials for our textile and ceramic industries,” an official of the Chittagong Port Authority was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The reports came a day after the leader of Bangladesh’s interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Egypt's Cairo. Both leaders "agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations", as per the statement from Yunus' office.

Also read: `We want her back...`: Bangladesh formally writes to India to facilitate return of Sheikh Hasina

Advertisment

Now, the Economic Times has reported that some officials in Bangladesh’s shipping ministry are pushing for a review of the India-Bangladesh shipping pact, under which India has access to Chittagong and Mongla ports.

Since Yunus took charge of the Bangladesh government earlier this year, he has worked to reverse deposed PM Sheikh Hasina’s policies, which were fundamentally pro-India and anti-Pakistan. In a major shift, he has been working to improve Dhaka’s ties with Islamabad.

Amidst the government transition, India-Bangladesh trade has witnessed a decline. According to the administrator of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Md Hafizur Rahman, the trade has gone down significantly since August. “After the government change, we observed a downflow in trade between the two countries. But I believe this is not permanent,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)