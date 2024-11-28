Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its first two Electric Origin SUVs at a world premier in Chennai - the BE 6e and XEV 9e. The electric-first SUVs have been built on a grounds-up electric origin architecture INGLO and are powered by MAIA - Mahindra's in-house AI architecture. These vehicles have been launched at introductory starting prices of INR 18.90 lakh and INR 21.90 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the BE 6e and XEV 9e, respectively.

Both these vehicles will roll out in a phased manner in the latter part of January 2025 while deliveries are expected to commence from the end of February or early March 2025. The prices for the higher-end variants of these vehicles will also be announced later.

Mahindra's INGLO EV architecture:

Mahindra's INGLO platform holds 152 patents and 45 design registrations and can serve as the foundation for multiple types of SUVs. The highlights of this platform include i-Link front suspension and five link rear independent suspension with Intelligent semi-active dampers. It features brake-by-wire technology with Integrated electronic booster (IEB) and high power steering with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) that enables tight TCD of 10 m.

Mahindra's Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA):

While INGLO forms the foundation of Mahindra's new EVs, MAIA or Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture forms the brain of the vehicle as it has been built on next-gen domain architecture with ethernet backbone. At the heart of the software stack is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset with 24 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and an ultra-fast 6th generation Adreno GPU for cockpit domain. MAIA offers Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, and Quectel 5G enabling connectivity and real-time updates as well as over-the-air updates.

Mahindra BE 6e highlights:

The BE 6e electric SUV is defined by Mahindra's Heartcore design language which blends emotion, innovation and luxury. The BE 6e flaunts an athletic silhouette with race-inspired geometric and bold surfacing along with massive R18 wheels with aero covers. It gets Bi-LED headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lamps. It has been designed for customers who seek performance-driven appeal and love pushing boundaries.

On the inside, it gets fighter-jet inspired details with a driver-focused cockpit as well as an aircraft inspired upper console. The wide glass roof makes the cabin more roomy and bright. There is a dual-screen setup with pre-installed OTT, news, shopping and entertainment apps. It gets connectivity features like cabin pre-cooling and scheduled charging. Rear passengers can benefit from BYOD or Bring Your Own Device setup as they can mount their devices on the back of the front seats.

The pack one variant features an advanced 59 kWh LFP battery pack and a 3-in-1 integrated powertrain delivering up to 170 kW power. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The battery can be charged from 20-80% in under 20 minutes using a 140 kW DC fast charger and comes with a lifetime battery for first registered owners, applicable on private registrations. In case of ownership change, warranty on high voltage battery will be 10 years or 200,000 km, whichever is earlier from the first ever date of delivery of the vehicle.

With the 79 kWh battery pack on upper variants, the vehicle promises a certified range of up to 682 kilometers on a single charge.

The BE 6e comes with various standout features such as a Boost driving Mode, one-touch single pedal drive, cruise control, and frequency dependent damping. Other convenience features include push button start, 455 litres of boot and 45 litres of frunk space, height adjustable driver seat, rain sensing smart wipers, tilt and telescopic steering, among others.

In terms of safety, Mahindra BE 6e offers six airbags, high stiffness bodyshell, all-wheel disc brakes, intelligent electronic brake booster, driver drowsiness detector, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors, etc.

Mahindra XEV 9e highlights:

Just like the BE 6e, the more premium XEV 9e is also based on the in-house Heartcore design philosophy. It is characterized by sophistication thanks to its suave SUV coupe design, blending luxury with dynamic performance. 'XEV' in the name of the vehicle stands for Xperience Suave Indulgence and has been designed for customers looking for power, poise, control and sophistication. Its swooping silhouette, single roof line, bold rear shoulders, jewel like headlamps, unique grille and end-to-end tail lamp bring out its characteristics effortlessly.

The exterior features an illuminated logo, Bi-LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, stylish R19 wheels with aero covers and premium finish exterior cladding. It gets 633 litres of boot and 150 litres of frunk space. Apart from the features available on the BE 6e, the XEV 9e features a wide cinemascope infotainment system which combines three 31.24 cm screens, creating an immersive 110.08 cm wide spectacle. There is a VisionX: Augmented-reality Heads Up Display (HUD) for the convenience of the driver as well as an infinity glass roof with LightUpMe feature.

With the 79 kWh battery pack on upper variants, the vehicle promises a certified range of up to 656 kilometers on a single charge.