/Zelensky to meet Trump next week after Russia’s intense strikes: What’s coming next?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would meet his American counterpart, Donald Trump, next week after his country witnesses massive attacks. This came after the Ukrainian leader announced on Saturday (September 20) that Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks overnight, firing 40 missiles and some 580 drones at Ukraine in a barrage that killed at least three people and wounded dozens. Zelensky said he would hold "a meeting with the President of the United States". He added that he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump.

"We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire," Zelensky said in comments released by the Ukrainian presidency on the day of the Russian attack.

"We are ready for a meeting with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilateral and trilateral. He is not ready," he added.

Zelensky claimed that "a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building" in the central city of Dnipro. The strike came just a day after three Russian jets violated the aerial space of Estonia on September 19.

‘Unprecedentedly brazen’

“Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission, and remained there for a total of 12 minutes, the ministry said.

“Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure," the ministry added.