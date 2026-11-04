/Who is Hakeem Jeffries? The Brooklyn Democrat on course to become America's first Black House Speaker

Democrats have won control of the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, putting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on course to become the first African American Speaker of the House.

The 56-year-old New York Democrat will make history when the new Congress convenes on January 3, provided he secures the support of House members in a formal floor vote. Jeffries has already been elected to his eighth congressional term.

Reacting to the victory, Jeffries posted on X: “Victory for America!”

He later addressed supporters, promising a new chapter for the country. “America is back. Today begins the great American comeback,” he said.

“The American people have spoken. They've had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption. They want a Congress that's going to deliver for the American people,” he added.

Who is Hakeem Jeffries?

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jeffries is the son of a social worker and a substance abuse counsellor. His family background includes three grandparents who were Black Americans from the southern United States, while his maternal grandfather was the son of immigrants from Cape Verde.

Jeffries studied political science at the State University of New York at Binghamton before earning a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University. He later graduated magna cum laude from New York University School of Law.

He began his political career at the age of 29, when he first contested an election to unseat longtime New York Assemblyman Roger L. Green. After losing twice, he won the seat when Green stepped down to run for Congress.

Following his time in the state legislature, Jeffries entered the US House of Representatives in 2012 after veteran Congressman Ed Towns decided not to seek re-election.

Known for blending references to Scripture with lyrics and lines from Brooklyn rappers Jay-Z and the Notorious B.I.G., Jeffries has built a public image that draws on both his faith and his roots.

Jeffries' rise and political record

Jeffries became a prominent Democratic figure during Donald Trump's second presidency. Last year, he delivered a marathon speech in the House to delay the passage of Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill”, criticising its proposed cuts to healthcare and the social safety net.

His possible elevation to Speaker would mark another major milestone in his political career. Backed by senior House Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus, Jeffries is positioned to lead a larger Democratic caucus than those led by his two predecessors.