/Who is Chenguang Gong? Chinese-born engineer pleads guilty for stealing US nuclear missile tech secrets

A China-born former engineer has pleaded guilty to stealing highly sensitive trade secrets, including technology for detecting nuclear missile launches. The US Justice Department said that Chenguang Gong, a resident of San Jose, California, has admitted guilt to the crime.

The 59-year-old, who is a dual citizen of the US and China, was an engineer at a Southern California-based company, and during his time at the firm, he allegedly stole technologies, specifically designed to track ballistic and hypersonic threats.

Gong pleaded guilty on Monday at the Los Angeles-based federal court. He is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Notably, the sentencing hearing is scheduled on September 29.

Who is Chenguang Gong?

Gong, a 59-year-old engineer, was working with a Southern California-based company. He transferred over 3,600 files from his former employer to personal storage devices during his brief tenure at his company.

The files shared by Gong had blueprints for advanced infrared sensors used in space-based missile warning systems and sensors designed to enable US military aircraft to detect and evade heat-seeking missiles.

Later, some of these files were found on storage devices at his temporary residence in Thousand Oaks.

Moreover, he pleaded guilty to one count of theft of trade secrets, but got free on $1.75 million bond.

The justice department's statement read that these included documents which have been marked as "PROPRIETARY," "EXPORT CONTROLLED," and "FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY."

Later, Gong was terminated from the company in April 2023. According to the report, he used his work laptop to transfer thousands of files to his personal storage devices.