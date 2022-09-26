Russian man shoots military enlistment officer in protest against Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation call

A local member of the Russian military draft committee was shot by a man in Siberia who had refused to join the Ukrainian war, according to reports.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday in Irkutsk region’s Ust-Ilimsk city, a town of 85,000 people.

A video going viral on Twitter shows the man dressed in camouflage, shooting the Russian military officer at point blank range at the draft office while other conscripts flee. WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Moments before opening the fire, the gunman told the official, “Nobody is going to go anywhere”, a witness told the Baikal People news outlet.

He was immediately arrested and his rifle was seized. The gunman has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin.

Governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev through a Telegram post said that the military commissar, Alexander Eliseev, “is in intensive care, in critical condition. The doctors are fighting for his life.”

He added, “The shooter was immediately arrested. And he will definitely be punished!”

In another incident, a man reportedly tried to set immolate at a bus station in Ryazan city, about 185 km (115 miles) southeast of Moscow, saying that he does not want to fight in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

He was later taken away in an ambulance.

Local media reported that there have been instances of attacks on the draft offices in the regions of Dagestan and Yakutia. ever since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday to bolster Russian forces in its fight against Ukraine.

Dagestan and Yakutia regions have sent the maximum number of soldiers for the Ukrainian war.

Human rights group OVD-Info claimed that more than 101 people were detained on Sunday in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala, in a rare example of mass dissent in the usually tightly controlled North Caucasian region, reports Reuters news agency.

