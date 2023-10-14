Watch | Heartwarming video shows Palestinian journalist playing with child amid Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

A heartwarming video which purportedly shows a Palestinian journalist playing with a child amid Israeli airstrikes on Gaza is making rounds on social media and has since garnered millions of views. The video surfaced as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas rages on with soul-shattering visuals emerging from Israel and Gaza.



Palestinian journalist plays with a little baby boy who survived an lsraeli airstrike, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SaQpZd70yH — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Situation in Gaza

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday (Oct 7) which led to the death of 1,300 Israelis, mainly citizens and wounded thousands of others, while the Palestinian militant group also captured hundreds of people from southern Israel.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed at least 324 people in the past 24 hours alone, including 126 children, said the Hamas-controlled health ministry, on Saturday. The total death toll has risen to 2,215, including 724 children.

The Israeli military dropped pamphlets across northern Gaza, on Friday (Oct 13) warning the densely populated region’s 1.1 million people to evacuate towards the south.

A report by Al Jazeera citing the ministry of health in Gaza said at least 28 medical staff have been killed and 15 hospitals have been damaged by Israeli shelling and air raids.

According to the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, more than 1,300 buildings and 5,540 “housing units” in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed. Additionally, around 3,750 more homes were so badly damaged they were uninhabitable, said the UN agency.

Israel accused of ‘war crimes’

In a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday (Oct 14) accused Israel of committing war crimes and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the blockaded enclave.

“Israeli atrocities amount to war crimes,” said the letter posted on the Palestinian group’s website, according to news agency AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

