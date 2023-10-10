Soul-shattering images from Israel and Palestine show chilling reality of war

Source: AFP

| Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Israel's troops were fighting to recapture its own towns from Hamas gunmen hours after militants burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage.

In a statement, Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said that Israel's army is "attacking, pursuing and harming anyone who took part" and that he expects days of long, complex fighting to come.

Death and destruction have been reported on sides as hundreds of people died so far. By Monday night, Israel's air strikes and other operations have killed 687 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injured more than 3,726 others, with 17 Palestinians killed and 90 others injured across the West Bank, according to a statement from the Palestinian health department.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,616 others injured in the conflict by Monday night, according to the Israeli health ministry and local media.

Here are some of the most compelling photos that show reality on ground zero.