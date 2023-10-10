Soul-shattering images from Israel and Palestine show chilling reality of war
Source:AFP
Israel's troops were fighting to recapture its own towns from Hamas gunmen hours after militants burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage.
In a statement, Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said that Israel's army is "attacking, pursuing and harming anyone who took part" and that he expects days of long, complex fighting to come.
Death and destruction have been reported on sides as hundreds of people died so far. By Monday night, Israel's air strikes and other operations have killed 687 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injured more than 3,726 others, with 17 Palestinians killed and 90 others injured across the West Bank, according to a statement from the Palestinian health department.
At least 900 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,616 others injured in the conflict by Monday night, according to the Israeli health ministry and local media.
Here are some of the most compelling photos that show reality on ground zero.
Man consoles crying child
A man can be seen carrying a crying child as he walked in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 7.
(Photograph:AFP)
trending now
Palestinians with captured Israeli man
This picture shows Palestinians with a reportedly captured and injured Israeli man, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 7.
The fate of this man is not known.
(Photograph:AFP)
Man takes picture of body
A man took a picture of a body on a main road near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza on October 7, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Air strike hit Palestine Tower
People standing on a rooftop watched as a ball of fire and smoke rose above a building in Gaza City on October 7 during an Israeli air strike that hit the Palestine Tower building.
(Photograph:AFP)
Blood stains on wall
Blood stains can be seen on a wall at an Israeli police station in Sderot after it was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8.
Israel has warned of a "long and difficult" war, as fighting with Hamas left hundreds killed on both sides.
(Photograph:AFP)
recommended photos
recommended photos
Plume of smoke
A plume of smoke can be seen rising above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike.
(Photograph:AFP)
Palestinians evacuate
Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9.