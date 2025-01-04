A shooting incident in Northeast DC, US on Friday evening (Jan 4) left at least five injured.

As per the DC Police Department, the preliminary probe reveals that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between known parties.

"Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Preliminary: Adult male and adult female located at the scene, transported conscious and breathing. Two additional adult males arrived at a hospital, both conscious and breathing," DC Police Department posted on X.

"Detectives are on scene investigating this case," DC Police Department wrote in a subsequent post.

Police have not yet released details of the victims and suspects.

More to follow...