US: Who made the cut? Here are the contenders for first Republican presidential debate of 2024

As the clock ticks down to the inaugural Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, eight candidates have announced their eligibility to participate in the Milwaukee event.

These contenders have successfully fulfilled the polling and donor prerequisites outlined by the Republican National Committee (RNC). However, for several candidates, the window to secure a spot on the stage is rapidly closing, as per an analysis by the Associated Press.

Qualification requirements

To participate in the debate scheduled for August 23, candidates must fulfill specific criteria established by the RNC.

These criteria necessitate attaining a minimum of 1 per cent support in three reputable national polls, or a combination of national and early-state polls conducted between July 1 and August 21.

Additionally, candidates must garner a minimum of 40,000 donors, including at least 200 from 20 or more states.

Confirmed participants

Several candidates have already confirmed their qualification:

Donald Trump: As the front-runner, Trump exceeded both the polling and donor requirements. Nevertheless, he has hinted at the possibility of boycotting the debate and hosting a rival event. Ron DeSantis: A prominent contender and Florida governor, DeSantis met polling and fundraising prerequisites. However, his campaign recently faced challenges, including staff departures and financial concerns. Tim Scott: South Carolina senator Scott, a prolific fundraiser with a substantial war chest, is poised to seize the opportunity to make an impression. Nikki Haley: The sole female candidate in the GOP race, Haley's campaign boasts substantial contributions and she has exceeded the polling threshold. Vivek Ramaswamy: Despite initially being lesser-known, the biotech entrepreneur has gained traction, meeting donor criteria. Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor, positioning himself as a staunch challenger to Trump, has garnered the necessary donors and poll support. Doug Burgum: North Dakota governor Burgum creatively employed a gift card initiative to reach the donor requirement, aided by advertising campaigns in key early-voting states. Mike Pence: Trump's former vice president secured sufficient donors, dispelling doubts about his eligibility for the debate.

Candidates on the cusp

However, a few candidates are racing against the clock:

Asa Hutchinson: The former Arkansas governor has met polling prerequisites but is striving to meet the donor threshold. Francis Suarez: Miami's mayor is close to fulfilling the donor requirement and employs creative approaches, including offering tickets to sports events in exchange for contributions. Larry Elder: The conservative radio host's campaign has criticised the qualification criteria while experiencing a surge in donors, but he has not met polling requirements. Perry Johnson: Johnson, a lesser-known businessman, has successfully acquired donors and reached 1 per cent in a qualifying poll, positioning himself on the edge of eligibility. Will Hurd: Despite potential qualification, Hurd's commitment to withholding support from the eventual nominee jeopardises his debate participation.

As the debate draws near, the spotlight remains on candidates working tirelessly to meet the criteria, ensuring their voices are heard on the national stage.

