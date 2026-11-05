/US midterm blue wave: Veteran wins power Democratic takeover of defence oversight

Dozens of military veterans from both parties won seats in Congress on Tuesday (Nov 3), in a midterm election that gave Democrats control of the House and Senate. The new majority will take over committees that oversee the Pentagon, write the annual defence policy bill and question military leaders under oath. Committee assignments become official when the new Congress organises in January.

News agency Associated Press called the Senate for Democrats late Tuesday after Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for Iowa's open seat, vacated by Sen. Joni Ernst. A call went to the House for Democrats as well.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, an Army veteran who won reelection, is in line to chair the Senate Armed Services Committee, now led by Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, an Air Force veteran.

Notable veteran wins

Navy veteran Elaine Luria reclaimed Virginia's 2nd District from fellow Navy veteran Rep. Jen Kiggans in a rematch. Army veteran Fred Wellman unseated Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri's 2nd District, and Navy veteran Zach Dembo won Kentucky's 6th.

Rebecca Bennett, a Navy and Air National Guard veteran, won a competitive New Jersey district. In New York's 17th, Democrat Cait Conley, a former Army officer with three Bronze Stars, defeated Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who conceded Tuesday night.

Republican veteran Chris McGowan kept Iowa's 4th District in Republican hands, citing Iowa Public Radio and Decision Desk HQ. Army veterans Jack Reed and Tom Cotton were re-elected in Rhode Island and Arkansas, Army Reserve veteran Ed Markey won in Massachusetts, and Army National Guard veteran Barry Moore won Alabama's open Senate seat.

The veterans' group With Honour counted 258 veterans on congressional ballots, 227 for the House and 31 for the Senate.

Races still open

In South Carolina's 1st District, retired Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, fired by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, held a narrow lead with nearly all votes counted. Her campaign said she had won after a potential recount faded, but the outlet said some news organisations had not called the race, so its tally treats it as uncalled. In Texas' 22nd, Trever Nehls led with about 96% of the estimated vote counted in the race to succeed his twin brother, Rep. Troy Nehls.

Retirements and losses