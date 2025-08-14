The United States offered a $10 million reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, head of the Mexican drug trafficking group Carteles Unidos.

Farias Alvarez, nicknamed "El Abuelo," or the grandfather, was one of five high-ranking members of Carteles Unidos -- the United Cartels in English -- whose criminal indictments were unsealed by the Justice Department on Thursday.

"Today's charges are designed to dismantle the United Cartels and bring their leaders to justice for unleashing death and destruction on American citizens," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department simultaneously announced it was imposing sanctions on members of the United Cartels and another group known as Los Viagras.

"Treasury, alongside our partners in US law enforcement, will continue to target every effort by the cartels to generate revenue for their violent, criminal schemes," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The State Department designated the Michoacan-based United Cartels and other drug trafficking groups as foreign terrorist organizations in February.

Aside from Farias Alvarez, rewards of $5 million each were announced for Nicolas Sierra Santana, known as "El Gordo," and Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, known as "Poncho," and $3 million each for Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, known as "Wicho," and Edgar Orozco Cabadas, known as “El Kamoni.”

According to the Justice Department, the United Cartels are a major supplier of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine to the United States.

"Profits from US drug sales are allegedly used to acquire heavy weaponry, hire mercenaries, bribe local officials, and fund lavish lifestyles for cartel leaders," it said.

The announcement comes two days after Mexico transferred 26 wanted fugitives to the United States, including several high-ranking members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The transfer was the second since Republican Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.