UK's Prince Andrew loses freedom of the city of York

Britain's Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, lost his status as a 'freeman of the city' of York because of his associations with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

References to "Freemen of the City of York" date back to Anglo-Saxon times and over the centuries they had a key role to play in running the city, and controlling trade. It is now an honorary position. The honour was conferred on Andrew in 1987.

News agency AFP reported that at an extraordinary meeting of York City Council in northern England, councillors voted unanimously to withdraw the honour.

Members were urged by Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley to remove the freemanship.

Smalley told the court that sexual abuse allegations levelled against Andrew, which have been settled out of court in the United States, were "incredibly serious and cannot be ignored".

"We believe it is inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain his ambassadorial title," he said.

Virginia Giuffre is an American woman had filed a lawsuit claiming that Epstein sexually abused her and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her.

Giuffre said Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019, sexually abused her. He and Maxwell then began trafficking her to his wealthy friends, she alleges.

Epstein's death came a day after a US judge ordered unsealed a legal document in which Giuffre named several high-profile personalities as perpetrators of sexual abuse against her. It included Andrew.

Meanwhile, Green councillor Denise Craghill said the allegations faced by the 62-year-old duke were "entirely inconsistent with what we stand for as a city".

Her Conservative party counterpart, Martin Rowley, said changes should be introduced to ensure no one receives the same award purely by "right of birth".

(With inputs from agencies)