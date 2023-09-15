UK nurse Lucy Letby to appeal conviction for killing seven babies

Lucy Letby, a nurse in the United Kingdom who was found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six, has lodged a legal bid to appeal her conviction, court officials said Friday (September 15). She is accused of killing babies in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

According to the Staff at the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, Letby has sent an application for permission to appeal against all her convictions. A judge typically considers applications for permission to appeal against a lower crown court decision without a hearing. But the permission can still be sought at a full court hearing before two or three judges if this is refused.

The 33-year-old was convicted of murdering five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital. She even attacked other newborns, often while she was working night shifts when she worked there - reportedly in 2015 and 2016.

At the time of the hearing when she was convicted, the jury had been told that she injected some of the babies with insulin and others with air or force-fed milk. Sometimes multiple attacks were also reported before they died.

Police officers searched her home after she was arrested, and a handwritten note was found. The note read: "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them. I am a horrible evil person". She added, "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Letby was in her 20s at the time of the murders and she has turned out to be the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

The families of the babies killed by Letby said that they want answers. They said that they had "extreme hurt, anger and distress" after she was found guilty.

Letby had refused to attend her sentencing in August, which the mother of one of her victims described as a final act of wickedness.

