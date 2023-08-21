UK nurse Lucy Letby due to be sentenced for killing seven babies

A nurse in the United Kingdom was found guilty on Friday (August 18) and is due to be sentenced for murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

The 33-year-old was convicted of murdering five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital. She even attacked other newborns, often while she was working night shifts when she worked there - reportedly in 2015 and 2016.

The jury had been told that she injected some of the babies with insulin to poison them and others were injected with air or force-fed milk. Sometimes multiple attacks were also reported before they died.

Police officers searched her home after she was arrested, and a handwritten note was found. The note read: "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them. I am a horrible evil person".

She added, "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Families seek answers

After she was convicted, the families of the babies killed by Letby said that they want answers. They said that they have "extreme hurt, anger and distress" after she was found guilty.

When the incident happened, Letby was in her 20s at the time of the murders. She has turned out to be the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

The families released a joint statement saying they would never truly know why this had happened after her conviction at a court in Manchester in northern England.

They said: "To lose a baby is a heartbreaking experience that no parent should have to go through. But to lose a baby or have a baby harmed in these circumstances is unimaginable."

The names of the family members have not been revealed due to legal reasons. As quoted by the news agency Reuters, the parents of the twin boys revealed how they felt — from the euphoria of the birth to the horror of seeing staff fight to keep their children alive. The report mentioned that they did not realise what had happened until the police contacted them about two years later.

(With inputs from agencies)

