/UK and Nigerian partners deepen collaboration on AI governance, standards and digital transformation

Abuja, Nigeria | 22 October 2026, The British High Commission in Nigeria has reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Nigeria's digital transformation agenda following a successful suite of events and engagements during a recent visit by the British Standards Institution to Nigeria.

Central to the visit, was the successful delivery of an Executive Workshop on Artificial Intelligence Governance and Standards in partnership with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) under the UK Government's Digital Access Programme.

The four-day workshop brought together senior government leaders, regulators and technology practitioners to strengthen Nigeria's capacity for responsible AI adoption, governance and oversight. It explored practical approaches to implementing internationally recognised standards for AI governance, risk management, assurance and accountability, while supporting Nigeria's ambition to become a leading AI economy in Africa.

The workshop builds on several years of collaboration between BSI and Nigerian government institutions to promote standards as a catalyst for economic growth and digital transformation. Working closely with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Data Protection Council (NDPC), National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and other stakeholders, BSI has supported capacity building, policy engagement and awareness raising on the application of international standards to emerging digital technologies.

As Nigeria accelerates its adoption of emerging technologies, standards are increasingly recognised as a critical foundation for innovation, providing common frameworks that build trust, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance data governance, improve interoperability and support responsible technology deployment. Through this partnership, the UK and Nigeria are working to promote international best practice in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital trust, data governance, cybersecurity, smart infrastructure, digital public services and electronic waste management.

The Executive Workshop on AI Governance and Standards represents another milestone in this collaboration. Over three days of intensive training, senior public sector leaders explored how international standards can help organisations manage AI risks, improve institutional oversight and create enabling environments for innovation. Participants examined leading standards, including ISO/IEC 42001 for AI Management Systems, ISO/IEC 23894 for AI Risk Management and other emerging frameworks designed to support safe and trustworthy AI deployment.

The programme culminated in a high-level close-out reception in Abuja that convened policymakers, regulators, standards experts, industry representatives and development partners to discuss the future of AI governance and standards-led innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Grace Bell, First Secretary for Economic Partnerships and Digital at the British High Commission, highlighted the strategic importance of standards in unlocking the benefits of emerging technologies.

She said: "Artificial Intelligence presents enormous opportunities for economic growth, innovation and social development. However, realising these benefits requires the right governance frameworks, strong institutions and trusted standards that can underpin safe, secure and responsible adoption."

"The UK is proud to support Nigeria's digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with BSI, NITDA, SON, and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE) reflects a shared belief that standards are not simply technical tools; they are strategic enablers of innovation, investment, trade and public trust. By aligning around internationally recognised standards, we can help create the conditions for sustainable digital growth and unlock greater opportunities for businesses, governments and citizens."

Ms Bell further noted that the UK-Nigeria partnership on standards has evolved into a broad platform for cooperation on issues ranging from trust and assurance involving digital trade, AI governance and digital public infrastructure to cybersecurity, data protection, with potential to expanding further in E-Waste Management and E-Health.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, Dr. Olubunmi Ajala, National Coordinator of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), highlighted the importance of strengthening national capability for AI governance and thanked the UK Government and BSI for their continued support.

He said: “Together, we have moved beyond theoretical conversations about emerging technology to build genuine, sovereign institutional capacity. Let us use this evening to forget a permanent cross-government Community of Practice.”

At the close-out of the workshop, which was held at the Afreximbank trade centre, successful participating officials were recognized, contributing to a growing ecosystem of policymakers, regulators and practitioners equipped to champion responsible AI adoption across Nigeria's public and private sectors.

Beyond the AI Governance and Standards Policy and Practice workshop, the BSI had engagements with adjacent government agencies including NESREA and the FCDO Climate Finance team to assess e-waste management models in Nigeria and explore opportunities to deepen existing partnership on digital trade standards.

This partnership recognises that standards play a critical role in translating policy ambitions into practical implementation. As Nigeria continues to develop its AI ecosystem, expand digital services and strengthen data governance frameworks can help ensure that innovation in Nigeria is standards-led, inclusive and sustainable.

The British High Commission remains committed to supporting Nigeria's vision for a digitally enabled economy through partnerships that foster