Uber's direct staff, drivers and riders got surprise news on Wednesday 2nd September 2026 as the Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi announced change in the company's operations to shrink workforce. The company said the purpose is to reduce management layers, speed up decision-making and slash about 3300 jobs globally, thereby refocusing spending on its core business of E-hailig.

It is known that the company had introduced services beyond conventional car rides. For istance, in 2019, it launched Uber Boat in Lagos as an alternative transport option aimed at helping commuters avoid the city’s traffic. Part of the announcement was immediate complete stoppage of operations in Nigeria and Uganda, which took effect Wednesday, the company said the decision followed a review of its business priorities and investment focus across Africa, but said operations in other African markets continues.

The sentiments accross Nigeria is that uber's decision after 12 years of operation, could not have been unconnected to recent tension about airport parking, dispute over fare and commission, however, uber did not state specific reasons to quit Nigeria and Uganda order than investment priorities and refocus.

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While some Nigerians are indifferent about the exit decision, many are worried it will worsen the economic hardship, considering the investment and employment it has generated in the country. Some opposition politicians have also blamed the exit as reflection of harsh macroeconomic reality facing multinationals and indigenous companies.

With uber's exit from Nigeria, it may mean more opportunities for other competitors like bolt, in-drive, lagride who had all shared from 450 million dollars Nigeria market.

Experts actually believes uber is over staffed, with multiple staff layers sitting below the CEO, creating too many small teams, making operations ambiguous. Uber investors too seem to welcome the lay-off decision as Shares rose nearly 2% after the announcement.