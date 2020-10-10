Twitter tightens rules to prevent election threats

Twitter is set to take down calls for violence starting after polls close on US election day and slap warnings on premature victory claims to fight efforts to undermine the election.

Social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter have been in the spotlight since massive disinformation campaigns directed by Russian intelligence and other malign actors overshadowed the 2016 election.

Twitter requires an announcement by an election official or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets making independent election calls when it comes to a winner in any race.

The tech giant will also invite people to add their thoughts to retweets instead of just mindlessly sharing. The platform will also broaden its application of warning labels for misleading tweets by candidates leading up to election day on November 3.

Twitter will also label tweets that falsely claim a win and will remove "tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results or the smooth operation of polling places."

It anyway forbids posts that manipulate or interfere with elections, and the platform already adds labels to tweets that violate rules against doctored media or misleading information concerning voting or Covid-19.

Beginning next week, people who try to retweet posts deserving warning labels because of misleading information will be shown a prompt directing them to credible facts about the topic first, according to the blog post.

Twitter will also start adding warnings and restrictions on tweets labelled as containing misleading information when they are from US political figures including candidates and campaign accounts.

The same will be done with misleading tweets from US-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers, or that spark significant engagement.

