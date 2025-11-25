/Trump-Xi Jinping discuss Taiwan, Russia-Ukraine war, over ‘very good telephone call’. Here’s all about it

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 24) that he had a “very good telephone call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he discussed Ukraine and Russia. “I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc,” the American president wrote on Truth Social.

“Our relationship with China is extremely strong!” the president posted, adding, “We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese media reported that Xi Jinping also discussed the ongoing Taiwan issue with the US president. The Chinese president said Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of the post-war international order, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Beijing says Takaichi’s ‘Taiwan’ remark ‘crossed a red line’

The Foreign Minister of Beijing, Wang Yi, launched a verbal attack on Tokyo. The minister said the remarks of the new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, "crossed a line". He also said that China must “resolutely respond” to the comments to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and defend its post-war achievements.

“It is shocking that Japan’s current leader has publicly sent the wrong signal of attempting military intervention in the Taiwan issue, said things that shouldn’t have been said, and crossed a red line that should not have been touched,” Wang said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.