/Trump takes another step in Washington control by ‘reclaiming’ station management of Union Station away from Amtrak

US President Donald Trump has extended his control over the capital city, Washington, DC, as his Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday (August 27) that his department has taken control of the management of Union Station, the main transportation hub, away from Amtrak. The announcement came before Dufy joined Amtrak President Roger Harris at Union Station for the launch of the NextGen Acela.

The secretary said Union Station, located within walking distance of the US Capitol, had “fallen into disrepair” when it should be a “point of pride” for the city. “By reclaiming station management, we make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost,” he added.

‘Specialised units’ of National Guard

Trump signed multiple executive orders on Monday (August 25), including the one under which the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will establish “specialised units” in the National Guard. The guards will be trained and equipped "specifically" to deal with public order issues.” This came after Hegseth issued a directive last week that authorized members of the National Guard to carry weapons. Those guards were deployed as part of Trump’s anti-crime agenda in Washington, DC.

On Monday, Trump suggested he’d ask Congress to codify the action, telling reporters in the Oval Office, “I think Democrats will actually vote for this.”

