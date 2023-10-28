Top 10 world news: Erdogan slams Israel, West during pro-Palestinian rally, & more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a massive pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Saturday (Oct 28) where he strongly criticised Israel's ongoing ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. President Erdogan called Israel an ''occupier and invader" and said that its offensive was a product of the West.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (Oct 28) that Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip was a product of the West, adding that Israel could not take any steps without its support. Addressing a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, President Erdogan called Israel an "occupier and invader."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 26) held a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi over the ongoing military operations conducted by Israel in the Gaza Strip, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post.

Tesla chief and owner of X Elon Musk on Saturday (Oct 28) said that Starlink will provide connectivity to internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza. Musk said this while responding to US leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also called AOC, who asked on X how anyone can defend "such an act" after Israel snapped the internet and communications in the Gaza Strip last night.



A fertility doctor was sued by a woman in Washington who alleged that he used his sperm secretly to carry out her artificial insemination procedure, which took place 34 years ago.

Astronomers have achieved a significant milestone in their exploration of the solar system by capturing the elusive infrared auroras of Uranus using archived data from the colossal Keck II telescope located on the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. These findings were published in the Nature Astronomy journal.

The festival of Halloween, which is celebrated widely and with much pomp and show in Western countries, is seen as a satanic practice by the priests in Russia, who believe that such celebrations are likely to attract evil spirits and ghouls.

Families of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants on Saturday (Oct 28) demanded an explanation from the Israeli government about the fate of their loved ones after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.

After it was hammered by Hurricane Otis, the Mexican city of Acapulco is now being ravaged by looting. The record-breaking storm resulted in death of at least 27 people and left thousands of people struggling to get food and water.

Bangladesh's hopes of making it to the knockouts were dealt a cruel blow at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 28) evening as the Asian side succumbed to an 87-run defeat against the Netherlands. Chasing a modest target of 230, Bangladesh never looked in the contest as an impressive all-round bowling performance from the Dutch side kept them in shackles throughout.