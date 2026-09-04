/Three hurricanes form in the Pacific Ocean because of El Nino, Category 4 Lowell heads for Hawaii

A triple hurricane threat is brewing in the Pacific, where Hurricanes Lowell, Karina, and Marie are simultaneously churning across the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Such setups in the Pacific are extremely rare. The warm sea surface temperatures linked to strong El Niño conditions have caused three hurricanes to form together. While Lowell is Category 4, Karina is currently somewhere between Cat 2 and 3, while Marie is a Cat 2 storm.

Hurricane Lowell is moving towards Hawaii and remained a powerful Category 4 storm on Thursday. It could bring heavy rains, high waves, and dangerous winds to the islands. The National Hurricane Center said that Lowell had maximum sustained winds of 215 km per hour on Thursday and was approximately 950 kilometres from Kauaʻi. However, no coastal watches or warnings were in effect at the time of this information. NHC asked, "interests in the Hawaiian Islands to monitor the progress of Lowell."

"Lowell is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days," the NHC said. It reached Category 5 earlier this week and has only slightly weakened.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Will Hurricane Lowell hit Hawaii?



There is uncertainty over whether the storm will slam into the islands or pass west, as per computer models. However, the NHC has forecast that Lowell will continue to move west through Friday night and then make an abrupt turn to the northwest and north over the weekend. The hurricane will pass near Kauaʻi County late Monday into early Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, the final path will be decided by the dynamics between Lowell and Hurricane Karina, which has formed farther east in the Pacific.

Spaghetti models, used to track possible paths of tropical storms and hurricanes, warn that Kauai will face the strongest impact from Lowell. The island has 100,000 people on most days. O'ahu, Maui and the Big Island could also face the brunt of Lowell, according to multiple storm tracks.

Expected hazards from Hurricane Lowell



The storm has started generating major swells in the sea as it approaches Hawaii, triggering "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions". Anticipated hazards include hazardous swells on the south and southeast shorelines. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected over the Labor Day weekend, especially in elevated areas.