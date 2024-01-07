LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Slovenia: Five people trapped in Krizna Jama cave after heavy rainfall causes water levels to rise

Bloška Polica, SloveniaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
main img

Rescuers gather outside the Krizna Jama cave near Grahovo, Slovenia. Photograph:(AP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In Slovenia, five individuals have been trapped in Krizna Jama cave due to rising water levels from heavy rainfall. 

In southwestern Slovenia, five people, including three adults and two guides from a Slovenian family, have been trapped in the Krizna Jama cave due to escalating water levels caused by heavy rainfall. The group has been stuck since Saturday (Jan 6), prompting a critical rescue operation.

Slovenian rescue teams, including 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from across the country, swiftly responded to the emergency. Divers reached the stranded group, relocated them to a secure spot designed for such situations, and established a heated shelter. All five individuals are reported to be stable.

The trapped group had embarked on an eight-kilometre guided tour through the cave system, renowned for its underground lakes. Accessible solely by boat along the Bloscica River, the cave attracts visitors as part of organised tours.

trending now

Awaiting water recession

Igor Benko, head of Slovenia's Speleological Association, expressed optimism about decreasing subterranean water levels. However, caution prevails as it may take days before the passage becomes safe for evacuation, as reported by the Associated Press.

The ongoing rescue operation involves not only cave rescuers and divers but also support from 11 firefighters and civil protection force members.

Also watch | Rat hole miners: Unexpected heroes of India tunnel rescue

Krizna Jama holds the distinction of being the world's fourth-largest known underground ecosystem in terms of biodiversity. The rescue mission aims not only to safeguard lives but also to preserve the delicate ecosystem within the cave.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Top 10 world news: Maldives suspends 3 ministers for remarks on PM Modi, Bangladesh elections, and more

Israel-Hamas war: Western diplomats aim to prevent Gaza spillover after three months of conflict

North Korea conducts live-fire drills near maritime border on third consecutive day