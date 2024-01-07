Slovenia: Five people trapped in Krizna Jama cave after heavy rainfall causes water levels to rise

In southwestern Slovenia, five people, including three adults and two guides from a Slovenian family, have been trapped in the Krizna Jama cave due to escalating water levels caused by heavy rainfall. The group has been stuck since Saturday (Jan 6), prompting a critical rescue operation.

Slovenian rescue teams, including 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from across the country, swiftly responded to the emergency. Divers reached the stranded group, relocated them to a secure spot designed for such situations, and established a heated shelter. All five individuals are reported to be stable.

The trapped group had embarked on an eight-kilometre guided tour through the cave system, renowned for its underground lakes. Accessible solely by boat along the Bloscica River, the cave attracts visitors as part of organised tours.

Awaiting water recession

Igor Benko, head of Slovenia's Speleological Association, expressed optimism about decreasing subterranean water levels. However, caution prevails as it may take days before the passage becomes safe for evacuation, as reported by the Associated Press.

The ongoing rescue operation involves not only cave rescuers and divers but also support from 11 firefighters and civil protection force members.

Krizna Jama holds the distinction of being the world's fourth-largest known underground ecosystem in terms of biodiversity. The rescue mission aims not only to safeguard lives but also to preserve the delicate ecosystem within the cave.