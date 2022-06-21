No pee in sea: Spanish city to relieve those urinating on beach of money in fine

The salty sea breeze, a walk on the beach when amber waves play around your feet on a perfect evening is perhaps everyone's idea of an ideal first date. Nothing can match the feeling of warmth around your feet and the one in your heart.

But just to be clear about nature of liquids splashing around and to deter everyone who is planning to make an unwarranted contribution to the endless sea, a Spanish city has forbidden everyone from urinating in the sea. For those whose swashbuckling urge to break rules overpowers everything else, there would be a fine of 645 euros.

The message is clear, no pee in the sea, or your wallet is relieved of money.

Name of the Spanish city is Vigo. It is in the Galicia region of Spain. The city council has, quite rightly, said that urinating in the sea or on the beach is ‘an infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations.’

But one has to go when one has to go. What to do about that? For those bursting for some relief, the public toilets to be installed by the city council would be of great help.

Let's hope that the hefty fine deters those who take short cut to unparalleled freedom.

