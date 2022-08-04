Morning news brief: Taiwan hit with cyberattack, Delhi reports 4th monkeypox case, and more

The Taiwanese defence ministry announced that cyberattacks had briefly brought down its website, as tensions with China rise, and that it was working closely with other authorities to bolster cyber security. In other news, Delhi has reported its fourth monkeypox case, following a positive test from a Nigerian woman. Meanwhile, Sajid Javid, former Conservative health minister, added his name to the list of supporters for Liz Truss for her leadership campaign. Finally, as per a decision by the presiding judge, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit will be made public by Friday afternoon (August 5).

Ahead of Chinese military drills, Taiwan hit with cyberattack

Several hours prior to Ms. Pelosi's arrival, the official website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted about 5 p.m., according to a statement from the office. The website saw a 200-fold increase in traffic that prevented it from displaying any information for 20 minutes. After the issues were resolved, it started operating normally again, according to the statement.

Delhi reports fourth monkeypox case; at least eight confirmed cases in India

The Nigerian woman who was detected with the virus has been admitted to a Delhi hospital after she was detected with fever and skin lesions. However, there is no information about her travel history so far.

Former Conservative health minister Sajid Javid announces his support for Liz Truss

Javid said in an article published in The Times on Wednesday "After careful consideration, it is clear to me that Liz Truss is best placed to pass these tests."

Praising Truss' "sharp focus and willingness to challenge the status quo", Javid said that the new prime minister would need to swiftly reunite the party.

Delaware Chancery Court rules Musk's Twitter countersuit to be made public by Friday

Accusing Musk of trying to release his 163-page countersuit on Wednesday without giving it a chance to redact, Twitter’s legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of entrepreneurs and tech investors connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena.

