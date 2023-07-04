Morning news brief: Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire, SCO Summit updates, and more

Indian consulate in San Francisco was attacked by Khalistani extremists. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces are targeting "the nest of terrorists in Jenin" and were destroying command centres, and seizing significant weaponry.

Watch: Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistani extremists

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was attacked by Khalistani extremists on Sunday. In a second attack within five months, the extremists briefly set the consulate on fire, before it was promptly suppressed by the San Francisco Fire Department.

Israeli forces intensify 'largest' operation in West Bank in years, 9 Palestinians killed so far

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces are targeting "the nest of terrorists in Jenin" and were destroying command centers, and seizing significant weaponry, media reports said. This comes as Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in the killing of nine Palestinians.

LIVE Updates: India to host SCO summit virtually; Putin, Xi, Sharif to attend

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today virtually. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate as the leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest.

The semiconductor wars: China restricts exports of raw materials critical to chip production

The chip war between the US and China has taken a sensational, new turn after the latter imposed export controls on two rare elements, essential for the manufacturing of semiconductors.