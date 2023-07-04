LIVE Updates: India to host SCO summit virtually; Putin, Xi, Sharif to attend

All the SCO Member States, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.

Besides that Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as Observer States.

As per the SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the Chair.

Heads of the two SCO Bodies, the Secretariat and the SCO RATS, will also be present.

