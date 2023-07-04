LIVE Updates: India to host SCO summit virtually; Putin, Xi, Sharif to attend
Story highlights
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today virtually. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate as the leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest.
Stay with WION to get all the latest updates:
All the SCO Member States, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.
Besides that Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as Observer States.
As per the SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the Chair.
Heads of the two SCO Bodies, the Secretariat and the SCO RATS, will also be present.
It is said that some of the major issues that will be on the agenda are terrorism, regional security, climate change, and more.
This year, the theme of the summit is SCO- SECURE, which is derived from the acronym coined by PM Modi at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit.
It stands for S: Security, E: Economic development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity, R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Environmental protection.
India is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today virtually. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate as the leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest. The meeting of the SCO Heads of State will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.