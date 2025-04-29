Canada's Prime Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney is expected to win the high-stakes federal election and form the next government in Canada, as per media projections.

In a significant statement, Israel ambassador Reuven Azar has said that his country supports India's right of self-defence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We support India's right of self-defence. India knows what to do. It is a matter of sovereignty.

New twist in Sean Diddy’s case as his legal team now argues that he was too intoxicated to form the intent required to commit the alleged crimes that he has been slapped with. Diddy’s legal team plans to call a Columbia University professor to testify that he had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt."

Canada election result: Liberal Party's Mark Carney projected to win, will he lead a majority government?

We support India's right of self-defence says Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar

India calls out 'rogue state' Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, exposes Khwaja Asif’s confession at UN - Video

Calling Pakistan a “rogue state”, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Yojna Patel, slammed the neighbouring country for fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region, while speaking at the launch of Victims of Terrorism Associations Network on Tuesday (Apr 29).

Sean Diddy case: Legal counsel claim that Diddy was 'intoxicated' to have intent for the alleged crimes

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv demands immediate ceasefire lasting at least 30 days



