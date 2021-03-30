'Miss me yet?': Donald Trump shocks everyone by making wedding speech about himself

Former United States President Donald Trump recently spoke at a wedding ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Staying true to form, Trump made the congratulatory speech about himself, and made attempts to berate the incumbent US President Joe Biden.

"Do you miss me yet?”, Trump who was decked up for the wedding asked the attendees at the function, a video of which was shared by TMZ.

He used the moment to attack Biden over multiple issues, ranging from the border with Mexico, to China, and even Iran.

Also read: Trump lashes out at Biden administration over US migration crisis

"We were ready to make a deal [with Iran], they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we'd like to negotiate now," Trump is heard saying in the video.

"What's happening to the kids? They are living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen," Trump said, while referring to the kids at border. "The border is not good. It's the worst that it has ever been," he said.

Also read: Former top US virus official slams Trump’s pandemic response, citing needless deaths

Ironically, Trump administration had divided children from their families at the border and had kept kids in prison-like conditions at the border, for which his administration had received a lot of flak.

In what was expected, Trump again made his unproven claims of a stolen election. "They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened," he said.