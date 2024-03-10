Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace. Watch
Story highlights
According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. The man was taken to a hospital, and the police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Here's a look at the video:
🇬🇧CAR RAMS INTO GATES AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 10, 2024
London Police: “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital. There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Source: Daily Mail https://t.co/8xQpSFl0mk pic.twitter.com/mcOekGrcqI
Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, said that no member of the Royal Family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.
Grainy images on social media showed a car at the front gates of the palace. British media quoted a witness as saying they had heard "a loud bang". The police also said that there were no reports of any injuries due to the incident.