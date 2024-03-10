Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace. Watch

The Metropolitan Police arrested a man after a car crashed into the gates of the Buckingham Palace in central London, British media reported on Sunday (Mar 10). According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was taken to a hospital, and the police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.

🇬🇧CAR RAMS INTO GATES AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE



London Police: "Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital. There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."



Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, said that no member of the Royal Family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.