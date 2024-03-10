LIVE TV
Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace. Watch

LondonEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Buckingham Palace said that no member of the Royal Family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway. (Screengrab source: (Reuters/BBC) Photograph:(Others)
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man after a car crashed into the gates of the Buckingham Palace in central London, British media reported on Sunday (Mar 10). According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

The man was taken to a hospital, and the police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, said that no member of the Royal Family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.

Grainy images on social media showed a car at the front gates of the palace. British media quoted a witness as saying they had heard "a loud bang". The police also said that there were no reports of any injuries due to the incident. 