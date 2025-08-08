/Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, responds to Donald Trump's 'resign' post: 'Misinformation...'

Lip-Bu Tan, the CEO of Intel, attempted to clear the air about his alleged links to Chinese firms, saying misinformation has been circulated about his past roles at some China-linked firms and that he has been engaging with the US administration to address its concerns. US President Donald Trump demanded his resignation over an alleged conflictof interest.

"There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems. I want to be clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel," he said.

He said he and Intel are in touch with the US administration.

He said Intel's board is supportive of his work.

"It’s especially exciting to see us ramping toward high-volume manufacturing using the most advanced semiconductor process technology in the country later this year. It will be a major milestone that’s a testament to your work and the important role Intel plays in the US technology ecosystem," he added.

Tan said he has been living in the United States for 40 years, and he loves the country. He called leading Intel a "privilege".

Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Intel CEO must resign.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!" he wrote on Truth Social.