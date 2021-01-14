Kamala Harris shares childhood pics on Instagram, pays tribute to mother

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has already won hearts by rising to heights no woman previously could in US politics. But Thursday was another reminder for everyone of her grounded nature. Kamala Harris paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother by posting her childhood pics on Instagram.

"My parents were born half a world apart from each other: my mother in India and my dad in Jamaica. But like so many others, they came to America in pursuit of a dream. And that dream was a dream for themselves, for me, and for my sister Maya..." begins the post. The picture shows her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris feeding milk to an infant Kamala Harris. Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a scientist at University of California, Berkley.

"... She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall. It’s because of her that I was raised in a community where we were taught to see a world beyond just ourselves. To be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people..." reads the post further. The second photo shows a collage of pictures of Kamala Harris and her sister Maya.

"...My mother always used to say, “don’t sit around and complain about things, do something.” I’ve tried to follow that advice every day and live by the example she set..." says the post.

The third image shows Kamala Harris' mother walking her two children on road. Kamala Harris's post ends with her saying that she would be sharing people, places, and moments that have had an influence on her life in the next week.

Kamala Harris will assume the post of Vice-President of the USA on January 20 when she and US President-elect Joe Biden are inaugurated.

