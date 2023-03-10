'It's hereditary': US Rep Lauren Boebert, 36, reveals her son, 17, is going to be a DAD this April

United States Representative Lauren Boebert expressing her gratitude revealed that her oldest son is expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend this year in April. The 36-year-old US lawmaker told about the news publicly during a 'Moms for America' event on Tuesday. Boebert said she and her husband, "are so excited to welcome this new life into our family." As per her Twitter account, Tyler, the oldest of her four boys who is the dad, turned 17 on March 21, 2022.

Her early life:

Lauren herself was a teen mom. During the event, she said, "I was a brand-new mom, I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child."

After dropping out of high school, she took a job as an assistant manager at McDonald's in Rifle.

She then got married to Jayson Boebert in 2007 and started working for job filing for a natural gas drilling company and then became a pipeliner, a team member that builds and maintains pipelines and pumping stations.

Later in 2020, she earned a GED certificate, a month before her first selection primary.

'The MOM Talk'

Boerbert told the audience of the event that she had a conversation with her son when she learned about the pregnancy.

Her son asked her didn't she made his grandmother a 36-year-old granny, to which she replied yes.

Warranting some laughs among the audience during the event, she said Tyler said that him becoming a father at 17 is "hereditary."

Boebert's take on abortion:

The US Congresswoman said that she is completely against "abortion." She went on to explain that although the pregnancy rate throughout the country is the same, the rate of abortion is high in urban areas, while the number of teen moms is much higher in rural areas.

She said that the rural conservative communities are special because their teenage girls who become pregnant tend to "value life" and the preciousness of life that it's about to be born.

A backlash for Lauren

This big announcement comes days after the woman leader received criticism for speaking against funding "comprehensive sex education " in public schools during a Conservative Political Action Conference event.