Italy made 'improvised, atrocious' decision of joining China's Belt and Road Initiative, says Defence Minister

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in an interview published on Sunday said that the country made an "improvised and atrocious" decision of joining China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as it contributed very little to accelerate exports.

Four years ago, Italy had joined the BRI under a previous government and became the very first and only major Western country to have signed up for the initiative.

Crosetto is part of an administration that is considering how to break out of the agreement.

The BRI scheme anticipates revamping the old Silk Road to link China with Asia, Europe and beyond with large infrastructure spending.

Critics consider it as a tool for China to outstretch its geopolitical and economic influence.

"The decision to join the (new) Silk Road was an improvised and atrocious act" that multiplied China's exports to Italy but did not have the same effect on Italian exports to China, Crosetto told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The issue today is: how to walk back (from the BRI) without damaging relations (with Beijing). Because it is true that China is a competitor, but it is also a partner," the defence minister added.

Italian PM says government still deliberating on BRI

On Thursday, after a meeting with United States President Joe Biden at the White House, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government was still deliberating on the BRI and announced a trip to Beijing in the near future.

"We'll take a decision before December," Meloni told U.S. broadcaster Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday.

She further said that the issue required discussions with the Chinese government and within the Italian parliament.

Meloni further laid emphasis on her view that it is a "paradox" that while Italy is part of the BRI, it is not the G7 country with the biggest trade with China.

She said that this shows how it is possible to have good relations with Beijing without the Belt and Road.

(With inputs from agencies)





