Iran suggests locations for ministerial talks with Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday (March 19) that Iran has suggested three locations to Saudi Arabia for foreign minister level meeting. He was speaking at a news conference in Tehran.

He however, did not disclose the locations or specify when the foreign minister level dialogue would take place.

In a separate development an aide to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had extended invitation to Raisi for a visit to Saudi Arabia. King Salman has welcomed the deal agreed on March 10 to restore ties between the two nations.

Raisi "welcomed the invitation," Mohammad Jamshidi, political deputy at the president's office, said on Twitter without mentioning a timeframe.

The Saudi government's communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saudi state media has not reported on the letter.

The deal between the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers, brokered by China, was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle Eastern powers.

Amirabdollahian also said Tehran was ready for the mutual reopening of embassies.

Saudi Arabia had cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.