Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker Antov & his travel companion, says no sign of foul play found

The sudden deaths of one of Russia's wealthy politicians and a critic of President Vladimir Putin, Pavel Antov and his travel companion Vladimir Bidenov in India in a hotel have prompted for investigation by the regional police.

According to officials, both were found dead in the same hotel with a two-day gap.

The police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff and are waiting for detailed autopsy reports. So far, the officials have found no foul play.

Watch | Russian Politician Pavel Antov found dead in Odisha

The 65-year-old Pavel Antov was found dead after he mysteriously fell at his lodgings where he was on a three-day holiday with his friend Bidenov.

His death comes two days after Bidenov died suffering a heart attack at the same hotel.

Regional police chief Rajesh Pandit told AFP, All possible angles as regards the deaths of two Russian nationals are being verified."

He said that it seems that an overdose of drugs and drinking caused Bidenov's heart attack.

He added, "So far it seems that Antov accidentally fell from the hotel terrace. He was probably disturbed by the death of his friend and went to the hotel terrace and likely fell to his death from there."

Two travel agents and two Russian members of the holiday groups accompanying the leaders are also being questioned

Both Antov and Bidenov were on a vacation in India's eastern Odisha state to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday.

