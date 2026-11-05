/Indian Foreign Secretary meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah, visit preparations gather pace

Kathmandu: Nepal is stepping up preparations for Prime Minister Balendra Shah's first major bilateral visit to India with November 23-25 emerging as the likely dates for the three-day trip, according to officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The proposed visit is expected to focus on long-pending bilateral issues, including border disputes, trade, energy cooperation, connectivity and the implementation of past agreements as Kathmandu seeks concrete outcomes from its engagement with New Delhi.

A senior foreign ministry official said the dates were almost finalised while discussions were underway to identify the key priorities and agenda for the visit.

Preparations gained momentum following the two-day visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Nepal on November 4 and 5.

During his visit, Misri called on Prime Minister Shah at Singha Durbar on Thursday and conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation and possible outcomes and initiatives in the context of Shah's upcoming visit to India.

According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Misri conveyed PM Modi's message that preparations were being intensified for the Nepali prime minister's visit. He also said India was looking forward to welcoming Shah.

"Foreign Secretary Misri briefed the Prime Minister on preparations for his upcoming visit to India and the progress of bilateral cooperation in energy, water resources, trade, transit and aviation. He also informed that a trial run of the Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service was conducted today," PM Secretariat said.

During the meeting, Shah thanked India for its assistance following the devastating Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods in August. He specifically acknowledged India's role as the first responder including the supply of relief materials and deployment of rescue teams. Shah also thanked Modi for expressing solidarity with Nepal through a phone call following the disaster.

The Prime Minister also expressed interest in exploring cooperation with India for the development of sports in Nepal.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also met Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal and ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane. His discussions with Nepali officials covered bilateral cooperation and priorities ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

During the engagements, both sides discussed cooperation in trade, development partnership, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management and energy along with newer areas such as start-ups, digital connectivity, artificial intelligence and sports.

Focus on concrete outcomes

Kathmandu is preparing to ensure that the visit goes beyond formal meetings and traditional declarations with the government seeking tangible progress on issues that have remained unresolved for years.

Officials said the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry had emphasised the need for thorough preparations, particularly on matters involving border disputes, existing bilateral agreements and their implementation.

Key areas expected to feature in discussions include the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, air connectivity, road and rail links, trade and transit arrangements and energy cooperation.

Nepal is also expected to raise the issue of additional air entry routes through India which Kathmandu has long sought to facilitate international flights and improve the utilisation of Gautam Buddha and Pokhara international airports.

Connectivity including Indian assistance in airport development and upgrading as well as road and rail links will also be among the proposed priorities.

Energy cooperation is another major area of focus particularly Indian investment in hydropower projects and access to the Indian electricity market. Nepal also wants to explore arrangements to export its electricity to third countries through the Indian market along with the infrastructure and policy support required.

Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is expected to accompany Shah while the participation of other ministers appears unlikely. The government is also considering including some of the Prime Minister's advisers and representatives from the private sector. However, the final composition of the delegation has not been decided.

Khanal has confirmed that preparations are underway but said the details are still being finalised.

Shah is expected to travel to New Delhi on November 23 with a meeting with Modi being planned for the same day. If the schedules do not align, the meeting could take place on November 24. No visit outside New Delhi is currently planned, according to officials.

First bilateral visit

Shah's proposed India visit comes around eight months after he became prime minister. It will be his first major bilateral visit to a neighbouring country as head of government.

He had earlier travelled to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly where he raised issues of climate justice and Nepal's concerns on the international stage.

The latest diplomatic engagement follows a series of visits by senior Nepali officials to India. Rastriya Swatantra Party chai Lamichhane travelled to India for five days in May and met Modi and other senior dignitaries. Foreign Minister Khanal also visited India where he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Home Minister Sudan Gurung and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle have also visited India earlier this year.

The possibility of Shah's visit had been discussed during these engagements.