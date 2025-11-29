/India rushes warships, aircraft and rescue teams as major flooding impacts Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India has launched one of its largest humanitarian support in years to help Sri Lanka battle the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which has killed more than 150 people and left thousands stranded amid relentless rain, floods, and landslides.

The Indian Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udaygiri were quick to give emergency supplies while two Chetak helicopters from the carrier’s air wing, carrying Sri Lankan Air Force personnel on board, to join search-and-rescue missions over flooded parts of the countries. A third Indian Navy vessel, INS Sukanya, left Visakhapatnam with further relief stores and is expected to reach Sri Lankan waters soon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

By Saturday morning, an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules touched down at Bandaranaike International Airport with 12 tonnes of relief, tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits and ready-to-eat meals. A heavier Il-76 strategic airlifter delivered nine tonnes of relief material, 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, four sniffer dogs, and eight tonnes of specialised rescue equipment.

“A total of around 27 tonnes of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way,” India’s EAM Dr S Jaishankar posted on social media. At Colombo’s main airport, which has been impacted, the Indian High Commission has set up an emergency help desk and issued a dedicated helpline (+94 773727832) to assist stranded Indian nationals, providing food, water and temporary accommodation.