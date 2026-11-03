/‘Grave provocation’: North Korea slams US after FBI alleges $6 billion Binance hack

North Korea on Tuesday (Nov 3) strongly rejected US allegations linking it to the theft of $6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, accusing Washington of trying to damage its international reputation. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described the allegations as a “grave political provocation”.

In a statement released by the state-run KCNA news agency on Tuesday, she dismissed the FBI’s claims as “absurd rhetoric and nothing new”, arguing that Washington was attempting to portray Pyongyang as responsible for cybercrimes across the world.

Kim Yo Jong said the latest allegations had once again confirmed Washington’s hostility towards North Korea.

“We have issues to reconsider in diverse aspects as regards the very unpleasant US hostile attitude,” she added.

What did FBI accuse?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Saturday (Oct 31) that a North Korea-affiliated hacking group, known as TraderTraitor, was responsible for the Binance attack. The same group was previously blamed for stealing $1.5 billion from cryptocurrency platform Bybit in February last year. That incident was considered the largest cryptocurrency theft until the latest Binance hack.

Kim accused the US of using the allegations to undermine North Korea’s standing internationally.

“This is a sinister attempt to damage the international image of the DPRK and undermine its dignity and national prestige and another grave violation of the sovereignty of the DPRK,” she said.

She also insisted that Pyongyang opposed cybercrime, saying it was the government’s “consistent policy stand” to reject “all sorts of malicious acts in cyberspace”.

What Trump said over North Korea’s involvement

When asked about the hack, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Oct 31) expressed uncertainty over North Korea’s involvement, saying that he was “not concerned”.

“I’m not concerned. We’re learning about it. We don’t know if it’s North Korea,” Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.