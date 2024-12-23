Aleppo

A spokesperson for the Kremlin said late Monday (Dec 24) that ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's wife, Asma, has not filed for a divorce, rejecting earlier reports that had claimed she did so.

"No, they do not correspond to reality," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the divorce claim.

Peskov also denied reports that Assad had been confined to Moscow and that his property assets had been frozen.

What did the reports say?

With the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime in Syria, reports, mainly in Turkish and Israeli media, said Asma al-Assad filed for a divorce and wanted to relocate to the Britain.

The reports claimed that Asma applied in a Russian court to shift to London as she holds dual citizenship of the UK and Syria.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Asma had expressed discontent with her life in Moscow.

Asma's journey

Born and raised in London Asma moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar Al-Assad the same year. She was 25 at the time.

In early December, the Syrian leader sought refuge in Russia after rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, seized Damascus, ending Assad’s decades-long rule.

Assad's life in exile

Russia granted Assad and his family asylum on humanitarian grounds, but they remain under severe restrictions.

Assad is currently not allowed to leave Moscow or participate in any political activity.

Russia did not approve the asylum request of Assad’s brother, Maher al-Assad, which is still being looked at closely for review.

The fall of the Assad regime was quick, with the HTS forces playing a central role in overthrowing the government.

Asma's dual citizenship and plans

Asma’s dual nationality could ease her potential relocation to the UK.

According to reports, Asma was eager to start a new chapter of her life in London, staying away from her husband's controversial regime.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.