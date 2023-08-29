Estonia prime minister under pressure to quit over husband's Russia ties

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is reportedly under pressure to step down in the aftermath of reports that her husband has part ownership of a company that has kept operations in Russia even after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The matter regarding her husband's business will now be discussed by a parliamentary committee.

Estonian President Alar Karis, who is the leader of the Social Democrats, said on Monday (August 28) that the scandal gas impacted Estonia's credibility in its interaction with allies.

ERR reported this week that Stark Logistics, an Estonian company in which Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik indirectly owns a 25% share, has been supplying an aerosol container factory in Russia, owned by another Estonian company.

It has earned 1.5 million euros from serving the factory since the beginning of the war, Estonian daily Eesti Paevaleht reported.

Karis said: "The business activities of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' family members vis-a-vis Russia have raised many questions in the media and in society and have put the spotlight on the head of the government and the values that Estonia must follow."

He also called on Thursday on the prime minister to provide a detailed explanation, but the company is partly owned by Kallas's husband Arvo Hallik.

But the opposition Centre Party said it was starting discussions on a no-confidence motion against Kallas, while another opposition party Isamaa said she had "no other option but to resign immediately".

As per reports, the company continued with the deliveries to Russia after the start of the war despite the fact that the United States and the European Union imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow to limit Russia's ability to finance its war effort since the invasion in February last year.

