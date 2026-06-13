/‘Entirely false and unfounded’: UAE rejects reports on funds transfer to Iran

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday (Jun 13) firmly rejected media reports claiming that the Gulf nation has agreed to transfer billions of dollars in funds to Iran as part of a security and diplomatic arrangement linked to efforts to end the conflict. In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry denied the claims, calling them “false and unfounded”. This comes as tensions remain between the US and Iran despite a ceasefire and ongoing talks.

The ministry added that the statement “affirmed that these allegations are entirely false and unfounded, stressing that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred or facilitated through the UAE.” It did not provide further details.

This comes after a Reuters report, citing regional sources, claimed that the UAE has agreed to release a total of $10 billion, more than $3 billion of which had already been delivered.