Daughter of Malcolm X wants to sue FBI, CIA, NYPD over his assassination

Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X has fied notices saying she plans to sue the FBI, the CIA, New York City police and others for his death. Malcolm X, the civil rights activist was assassinated 58 years ago to the day on Tuesday, February 21. Ilyasah Shabazz has accused various federal and New York government agencies fraudulently concealed evidence that they conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate Malcolm X.

"For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder," Shabazz said at a news conference, at the site of her father's assassination - now a memorial to Malcolm X.

The NYPD said that it would not comment on pending litigation while there was no immediate reaction reported from the FBI and the CIA.

Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesman of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused Black separatism.

He spent over a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned, publicly breaking with it in 1964 and moderating some of his earlier views on racial separation, angering some Nation of Islam members and drawing death threats.

Malcolm X was 39 years old when three gunmen shot him onstage as he prepared to speak at at New York's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965. Shabazz was 2-years-old at the time and was present there with her mother and sisters.

In Shabazz's notices of claims, which New York law requires be served on certain government agencies before a lawsuit can be filed, Shabazz said she seeks $100 million in damages.

Soon after, some associates of Malcolm X said they believed various government agencies were aware of the assassination plan and allowed to it happen.

Talmadge Hayer, then a member of the Nation of Islam, confessed in court to being one of the assassins.

In 2021, a New York state judge threw out the convictions of two other men who wrongly spent decades in prison for the murder of Malcolm X, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice. Hayer had long said the two men were innocent and that his accomplices were other Nation of Islam members.

