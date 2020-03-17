China launches criminal probe into a coronavirus patient who flew from US while showing symptoms

Beijing police have launched a criminal investigation into a coronavirus patient who travelled to China while showing symptoms. The patient, a woman identified by her surname, Li, was travelling from the United States, and was confirmed infected upon arrival.

Beijing authorities said Li is a resident of Massachusetts. She had attended a company conference in late February. One of her colleagues at the conference had later tested positive for the virus.

Subsequently, Li began noticing symptoms on March 1. In her visits to the hospital, she was prescribed antiviral medication and given a chest radiograph. She travelled to Los Angeles on March 12, and then to Beijing.

Also read: Divorce appointments in China shoot up as self-quarantining becomes a way of life to battle COVID-19

Li told the flight crew she was experiencing symptoms only a few hours after take off. She was then asked to sit in an isolation zone on the plane, and wear a mask. According to an airline spokesperson, she told crew members she had been at a conference with a person infected with coronavirus.

Li was confirmed infected with the virus on March 13. She is now being treated in hospital while her husband and son stay under quarantine for medical observation.

Police has begun investigating Li for alleged violation of China's infectious disease prevention law, while Nieng Yan, a professor at Princeton University, claimed on Weibo that Li had already tested positive in the US and had wanted to "escape" back to China. Li, on her part, said she had been unable to get tested in Massachusetts.

Also read: China, South Korea report dip in coronavirus cases