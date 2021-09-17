California wildfires: World's largest tree wrapped in fire-proof blanket

General Sherman, the 275-foot (83 metres) Sequoia tree that's considered world's largest tree by volume was wrapped in a fire-proof blanket on Thursday to protect it from California wildfires. The tree is more than 2000 years old. Wildfires are engulfing drought-stricken areas in western United States. Other huge and ancient trees in the area are also being protected in this manner by fire brigade officials.

Firefighters are also clearing brush and keeping fire-engines ready among the 2000 ancient trees in Sequoia National Park.

"They are taking extraordinary measures to protect these trees," said park resource manager Christy Brigham, according to The Mercury News.

"We just really want to do everything we can to protect these 2,000- and 3,000-year-old trees."

Millions of acres (hundreds of thousands of hectares) of California's forests have burned in this year's ferocious fire season.

Scientists say man-made global warming is behind the yearslong drought and rising temperatures that have left the region highly vulnerable to wildfires.

On Thursday, two fires were looming on the park's Giant Forest home to five of the world's largest trees, including the General Sherman.

Around 500 personnel were engaged in battling the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire, which together have already consumed 9,365 acres of woodland since they erupted from lightning strikes on September 10.