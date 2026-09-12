/BRICS Summit: Who is Cai Qi, the right-hand man of Xi Jinping?

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Delhi on Saturday to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026. Union minister Jitin Prasada received him at the airport. This will be President Xi's first trip to India in seven years. He is accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi, considered as a close confidant of Xi and a powerful figure in the Communist Party of China.

All about Cai Qi, the 'de facto chief of staff'

Cai Qi, is described as Xi Jinping’s top lieutenant. He is also reported to be the ringleader of an alleged Westminster Chinese spy ring.

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And though, the 70-year old is the fifth-ranking member on the standing committee of the Chinese Communist party’s (CCP) ruling politburo, he wields immense power that outstrips his senior because as the de facto chief of staff, he is effectively the gatekeeper and right-hand man to Xi himself.

Cai Qi is also the first-ranking member of the CPC Secretariat and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, a key administrative and coordination body.

He has a Fujian accent, rather than the standardised Mandarin that is largely spoken across the country.

Cai Qi and Xi have worked together for more than two decades, both serving in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang earlier in their careers. He also serves in the National Security Commission, a secretive body established and led by Xi, reports The Guardian.