'Beetlejuice' groping video: US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issues apology  

Lauren Boebert, a Republican representative for Colorado, and her male companion were asked to leave a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver due to their disruptive behavior, media reports said adding that the US congresswoman has now issued an apology for her actions. In a Friday (September 15) evening statement,

Boebert acknowledged that she "fell short of her values" during the incident.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert reportedly said. Notably, Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, in May after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Over this, she added that her “public and difficult divorce” has led into a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family”. “I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday,” Boebert added.

What is Beetlejuice musical groping video?

On September 10, Boebert and a male accompanying her were escorted out from the musical for vaping, recording video, and disturbing others during the performance.

After the incident, several videos are doing the rounds gaining much traction. One footage showed Boebert vaping during the show. This was revealed after her initial denials of vaping at the musical.

A pregnant woman reportedly confronted Boebert about her vaping. However, Boebert refused to stop.

As per media reports citing CCTV footage, the disruptive behavior included Boebert's guest fondling her breasts and Boebert petting her guest's crotch during the performance.

Security ultimately removed Boebert and the male as their disruptive behavior persisted. Boebert reportedly also made an offensive gesture toward theater security as she was escorted out.

Initial denials

Initially, Boebert and her campaign manager denied the vaping allegations, claiming she was removed for being too loud.

On social media, Boebert joked about the incident, stating she had "pleaded guilty to laughing and singing too loud." Lauren Boebert is known for her far-right political stance and has faced criticism for making bigoted statements against LGBTQ+ individuals, Muslims, and other marginalised communities.

Guardian quoting LGBTQ+ news outlet Advocate said that her companion for the musical, Quinn Gallagher, is a Democrat and proprietor of a bar known for hosting LGBTQ+ events and drag performances and often targeted by the political right.