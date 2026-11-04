/Bangladesh agrees to hike garment workers' wages after violent protests and clashes

Bangladesh has agreed to raise the minimum wage for garment workers following five days of protests and clashes over demands for better pay. Workers are expected to receive their first salaries under the revised pay structure in January, according to the country's minimum wage board.

Syed Azad Subhani, chairman of the board, announced the decision on Wednesday. However, the board has not yet specified the size of the increase.

Workers demand 140% increase in minimum wage

Thousands of garment workers have been protesting since Saturday, demanding higher salaries as rising food, housing, transport and healthcare costs continue to put pressure on household budgets. Inflation in the country stands at around 8 per cent.

Workers are seeking a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($240), a 140 per cent increase from the current 12,500 taka.

The government formed a six-member wage board on November 1, bringing together representatives of employers and workers to negotiate a revised pay structure.

Protests turn violent, dozens injured

The demonstrations have spread across major industrial centres, including Gazipur, Mirpur, Narayanganj and Savar. Protesters have thrown bricks, erected barricades and damaged property, while police have used batons and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Police have filed cases against thousands of unidentified protesters over the burning of police vehicles and damage to public property. Police spokesperson Kamarum Munira said 58 officers had been injured since the demonstrations began. Workers also reported injuries among dozens of protesters.

Narayanganj Industrial Police Superintendent Abdullah Al Mahmud accused demonstrators of vandalising factories and mobilising more workers to join the strike. Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, described the situation as tense.

The garment industry employs more than four million people and accounts for around four-fifths of Bangladesh's export earnings, generating up to $38 billion annually. The country is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.

Its factories supply international brands, including Fruit of the Loom, Levi Strauss and VF Corp, whose labels include Vans, Timberland and The North Face. The United States is Bangladesh's biggest individual market, while the European Union is its largest trading bloc.