/'DEI is back': Ro Khanna's first reaction to Democrats' midterm victory

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has celebrated his party's gains in the US midterm elections, linking the results to greater diversity in American politics. Khanna also won re-election from California's 17th Congressional District, retaining the seat he has held since 2017.

Khanna also highlighted the victories of candidates from diverse backgrounds, including Black gubernatorial candidates, a Latina governor in Texas, a Muslim American senator and a gay senator.

Reacting to the results on X, Khanna wrote: “Tonight DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion. Likely three Black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim American senator, the first gay senator. I love this America.”

Ro Khanna retains Silicon Valley seat

Khanna defeated Republican Ritesh Tandon to secure another term in the House of Representatives. His district covers parts of Silicon Valley, making his seat one of the prominent constituencies represented by an Indian American lawmaker.

A leading progressive voice in the Democratic Party, Khanna served as a national co-chair of Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign. He has frequently advocated economic reforms and policies aimed at improving opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Khanna has also supported diversity initiatives and civil rights protections. On foreign policy, he has opposed unconditional US military aid to Israel and called for an end to transfers of offensive weapons used in Gaza. He has been a vocal critic of Israel's military operations and urged a lasting ceasefire.

Democrats take control of both chambers

Khanna's re-election comes as Democrats make major gains in the midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats have won control of the Senate after flipping at least seven Republican-held seats, including Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. Republicans had entered the election with a 53-47 majority in the 100-member chamber.

The party has also crossed the 218-seat majority mark in the House. At the time of filing the story Democrats had won 220 seats and were leading in 37 more, while Republicans had secured 126 seats and were ahead in 47.